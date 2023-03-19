ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.22

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $209.21 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,412,649 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

