iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on iCAD to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
iCAD Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 248,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,592. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iCAD (ICAD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.