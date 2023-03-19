iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on iCAD to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 248,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,592. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228,111 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $4,041,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in iCAD by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in iCAD by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 464,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

