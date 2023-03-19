IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IAC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

