HUNT One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $78.77 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00367901 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,283.56 or 0.26740354 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.