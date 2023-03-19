Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $495.55 on Wednesday. Humana has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.78 and a 200 day moving average of $507.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $17,456,436 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.