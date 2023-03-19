Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90.61 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $113.88 million and approximately $90.61 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00008081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00361997 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.16 or 0.26311178 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.34169414 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $112,102,565.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

