holoride Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136,922.83 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $136,922.83 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.28 or 0.06561576 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00063594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04874256 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $125,481.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.