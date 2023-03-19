Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 3,202,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,399. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 367.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hologic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hologic by 101.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 256,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.