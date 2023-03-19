Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPY stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

