High Ground Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,354,000. Elevance Health comprises about 26.8% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ELV traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,085. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

