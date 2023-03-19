HI (HI) One Day Volume Hits $560,675.15

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, HI has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $32.60 million and $560,675.15 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00033626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00206253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,278.12 or 1.00065136 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01170827 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $575,056.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.