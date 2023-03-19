Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.23.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.15. 2,097,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $247.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.21. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,062. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.