Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 168,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $12,267,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $942,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $217,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

