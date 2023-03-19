Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.1 %

HSIC traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $77.27. 1,253,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.