Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Trimmed by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises 2.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,495 shares of company stock worth $2,442,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

