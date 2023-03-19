HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.71. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $177.55.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

