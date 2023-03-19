Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $35.21 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00064408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00045211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,791,115 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,051,791,114.753967 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06329232 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $38,597,713.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

