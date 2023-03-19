Head to Head Contrast: WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) versus Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WeTrade Group and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 3 0 0 2.00

Akerna has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 135.72%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $14.38 million 4.07 $5.18 million N/A N/A Akerna $25.08 million 0.12 -$31.33 million ($43.59) -0.02

This table compares WeTrade Group and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WeTrade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares WeTrade Group and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92% Akerna -292.22% -70.76% -34.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WeTrade Group beats Akerna on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

(Get Rating)

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About Akerna

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.