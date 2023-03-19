Head-To-Head Analysis: GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) vs. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences N/A -195.71% -45.30% Orchard Therapeutics -665.02% -110.80% -60.05%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics $22.66 million 2.56 -$150.66 million ($11.80) -0.39

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GreenLight Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenLight Biosciences and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

GreenLight Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 978.10%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 824.31%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences beats Orchard Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

