Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Tops $25.38 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $37.27 or 0.00133005 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $707,280.56 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

