Harrington Investments INC Takes $209,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SAP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SAP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC lifted its position in SAP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

