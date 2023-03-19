Harrington Investments INC Sells 225 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $57.30. 7,202,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,560. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.