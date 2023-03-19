Harrington Investments INC Has $795,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Stock Down 2.2 %

Honda Motor Company Profile

NYSE HMC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,647. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.