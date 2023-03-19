Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,807. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

