Harrington Investments INC Buys Shares of 455 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ ASML traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $633.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,400. The firm has a market cap of $250.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $646.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.80. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.