Harrington Investments INC Buys 3,533 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.99. 27,210,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,610,623. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.