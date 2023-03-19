Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Hallador Energy Price Performance
Shares of HNRG stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.92. 870,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,834. The firm has a market cap of $261.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.74. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.