Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of HNRG stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.92. 870,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,834. The firm has a market cap of $261.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.74. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.