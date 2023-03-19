Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

