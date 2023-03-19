Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

