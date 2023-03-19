Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $91,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.83.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Compass Point lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

