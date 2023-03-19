Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

