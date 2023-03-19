Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Cut to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Haidilao International stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.26.
Haidilao International Company Profile
