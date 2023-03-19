Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Cut to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Haidilao International stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.26.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

