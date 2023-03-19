H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

