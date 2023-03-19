GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.16 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $34.16 million and $63,638.05 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003309 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.