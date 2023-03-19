Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
GROV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Grove Collaborative Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of GROV opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grove Collaborative has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.
