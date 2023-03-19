Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

GROV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GROV opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grove Collaborative has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.