Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

GLRE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 176,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

