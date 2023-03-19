Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance
GLRE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 176,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
