Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,591. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.96% and a return on equity of 2,253.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.81%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

