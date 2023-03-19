Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Great Ajax from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of AJX stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.