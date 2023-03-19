Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Gravity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 7,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,395. The stock has a market cap of $361.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.17. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86.

Get Gravity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.