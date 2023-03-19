Grassi Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $195.61 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

