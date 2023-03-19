Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
