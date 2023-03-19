Grab (GRAB) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grab to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grab and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.50 Grab Competitors $4.08 billion $39.13 million -16.63

Analyst Recommendations

Grab’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grab and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 765 4710 10039 252 2.62

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -45.43% -9,147.49% -5.15%

Summary

Grab peers beat Grab on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

