Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,391,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 164,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 846.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100,094 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GSBD opened at $13.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

