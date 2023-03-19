goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $121.49

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$121.49 and traded as low as C$108.32. goeasy shares last traded at C$109.67, with a volume of 72,116 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.28.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 13.5247059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

