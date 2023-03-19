GMX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $683.43 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $683.43 million and $68.59 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $79.86 or 0.00292066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00368863 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,308.58 or 0.26810266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,997,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,557,882 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.