Global Star Acquisition, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLSTU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Global Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLSTU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 20th. Global Star Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLSTU opened at $10.50 on Friday. Global Star Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Global Star Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition stock. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

About Global Star Acquisition

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on Fintech and Proptech businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software, services, or products to the financial services or real estate industries.

