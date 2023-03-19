Gleason Group Inc. Sells 52,486 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gleason Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

