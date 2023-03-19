Gleason Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,448 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $178.03.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

