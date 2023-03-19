Gleason Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 122,994 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 122,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

