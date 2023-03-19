Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $437.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

